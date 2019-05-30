Women and Children Transformation Ministries International Inc. of Dover held its sixth annual Women and Youth Summit on May 17-18 at the Calvary Revival Worship Center, with the theme of “Coming Back From A Setback.”

More than 40 women and youth came together for prayer, panel discussions and encouragement from local/regional speakers. Topics of discussion included “Bridging The Generational Gap,” goal setting, parenting issues, sex trafficking and mental health.

WCTMI Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose vision is to support and transform the lives of women and children by empowering them to become self-sufficient in the U.S. and abroad, with a mission of providing physical, educational and spiritual support to transform the lives of women and children as they build a stable lifestyle to fulfill their life's purpose.

For more, call 241-8615, or visit wctmi.org.