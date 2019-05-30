Cow Pie Bingo, delicious foods, and of course, ice cream!

Join Woodside Farm and Creamery on Saturday, June 1, from 12 to 7 p.m. for their annual Fire Company Appreciation Day.

Hockessin Volunteer Firefighters will be at the farm, with their fire trucks and ambulance, to say hello and promote fire safety.

Kids can get an up close and personal look at all the equipment, and even climb aboard for a great photo op.

GET A BITE TO EAT

Fireman will be at Woodside all through the night leading up to the event, to set up a pig roast.

They will be selling pulled pork sandwiches, with your choice of BBQ sauces, for $5 each. There will also be assorted chips and drinks available.

PLAY COW PIE BINGO

At 7 p.m., Woodside assistants will release one of their Jersey cows into the bingo board-painted pasture.

You then wait until she "does her business,” and whichever box it lands in will win $500.

Tickets are $5 each; purchase as many as you like, to increase your chances of winning.

You do not need to be present to win. Tickets will be on sale at the Creamery, as well as in some local Hockessin businesses.

All proceeds from ticket sales, sandwiches, and food sales, will go directly to helping the Hockessin Fire Company.

COW PIE SUNDAES

To keep with the spirit of the day, sales from the Cow Pie Sundae in the Creamery will also be donated to the Hockessin Fire Company as well.

What is a Cow Pie Sundae? It’s a delicious brownie from Drip Cafe, with two scoops of your favorite ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry – all for just $5.

Organizers say the event is meant to bring our community, families and businesses together to get to know our firefighters and show them how much they appreciate them keeping our community safe.

Come out and show your support for the men and women that protect our community.

For more information, visit woodsidefarmcreamery.com.