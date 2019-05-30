Richard Edwards is thought to be one of two people who tried to burglarize a Dover home

Dover police have arrested one man in connection with an attempted burglary and vehicle break-in, and are looking for his alleged partner.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the suspect as 46-year-old Richard Edwards.

The case began at about 3:28 p.m. Monday, May 27 when officers went to a home in the 200 block of Meadow Drive to investigate an attempted burglary.

Edwards and another man allegedly knocked on the home’s front door and when the owner did not answer, tried to break in through a rear door. The owner, however, was on the second floor; they burglars ran off when they spotted the individual.

Responding officers were unable to stop the pair.

The next morning, officers spotted Edwards as he was allegedly breaking into vehicles at the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino; they took him into custody after recognizing him as one of the burglary suspects from the day before.

Edwards is charged with second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree conspiracy, three counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, theft of property valued at less than $1,500, disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespass.

He later was released on his own recognizance.

The second suspect remains at large, Hoffman said. He is described as a black man who was wearing shorts and a dark shirt.