Sen. Chris Coons released a statement May 29 after Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke at the Department of Justice.

“Special Counsel Mueller’s statement today provided two stark, critical reminders to the American people,” said Coons.

“First, Special Counsel Mueller reiterated clearly and unequivocally that Russia attacked our democracy by interfering with our 2016 election. As we approach the 2020 elections, we must invest more in election security and protect our democracy. This must not be a partisan issue; protecting our democratic process is far more important than politics,” said Coons.

“Second, Special Counsel Mueller pointedly emphasized that he was not able to clear President Trump of obstruction of justice, a fact that should deeply trouble every single American. The special counsel’s report and his statement today indicate strongly that the only reason President Trump has not been indicted for criminal obstruction of justice is a Department of Justice policy prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president,” said Coons.

“The American people deserve a president they can trust and a justice system in which no one — even the president — is above the law. It’s now up to both chambers of Congress, and members of both parties, to put country over party politics and perform our constitutional oversight responsibilities,” said Coons.