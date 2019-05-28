Driver was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred in Millsboro.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Monday, May 28, on Oak Orchard Road (Route 5), south of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24). A 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, operated by a 23-year-old Millsboro man, was traveling northbound on Oak Orchard Road at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle passed another vehicle but then lost control, striking a sign, a metal telephone box and then another sign. The motorcycle then overturned and began to tumble along the grassy shoulder of the roadway, breaking through a vinyl fence and finally striking a tree.

The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Oak Orchard Road, in the area of the crash, was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.