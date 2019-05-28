Sen. Chris Coons released a statement on additional troops being sent to the Middle East.

“I will always fight to make sure the men and women of the U.S. armed forces serving in the Middle East and around the world have the resources and equipment that they need to protect and defend our interests and our values, but I am concerned this action may only add to the escalatory cycle in the region,” said Coons.

“I urge the administration to explore diplomatic channels to de-escalate the security situation and do everything possible to avoid military conflict. If our country has learned anything from the Iraq War, it is that wars of choice in the Middle East can lead to unexpected and unintended consequences,” said Coons.

“While the U.S. should not underestimate the threat Iran poses in the Middle East, we must avoid a situation in which we slide into a military confrontation with Iran without having clearly thought through whether the conflict is necessary and what its consequences and costs would be,” said Coons.