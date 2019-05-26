This incident, the sixth in nine days, took place early Sunday, May 26

For the sixth time in nine days, Dover has been disturbed by the sound of gunshots, this time early on Sunday morning.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said this incident took place at about 1:48 a.m. May 26 following a party at an apartment complex on Courtside Drive, off Forrest Avenue. Several shots were fired, with one hitting a bathroom door inside a nearby home and another striking an occupied vehicle.

There were no reported injuries, Hoffman said.

Five people have been injured by gunfire in the city since the first reported shooting May 18; there were two reports of shots fired May 18, a single incident May 19, and two incidents May 23.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.