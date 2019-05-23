The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Millville.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, when a 2018 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Roxana Road (Route 17), north of Powell Farm Road. The Corolla was stopped with the left turn signal activated, waiting to turn left into a commercial business entrance. At the same time, a 2013 GMC Acadia was traveling southbound on Roxana Road, approaching the Corolla.

The operator of the Corolla proceeded to turn left, into the path of the Acadia, and the two cars collided.

The operator of the Corolla, a 57-year-old New Hope, Pennsylvania man, was properly restrained and not injured in the collision. The front seat passenger, a 59-year-old Frankford woman, was also properly restrained and not injured.

A rear seat passenger, a 78-year-old Philadelphia, Pennsylvania woman, was properly restrained but sustained serious injuries and was transported to Beebe Medical Center. She was later transferred to Christiana Hospital.

A second rear seat passenger, an 81-year-old New Hope, Pennsylvania woman, was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries, as well. She was transported to the Beebe Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The operator of the Acadia, a 28-year-old Selbyville woman, was properly restrained and not injured in the collision. Three properly restrained child passengers were also in the vehicle and did not sustain injuries as a result of the collision.

Roxana Road was closed for approximately 1.5 hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident.