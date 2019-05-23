Dive in.

1. Amish mosh pit



Being Amish isn’t for everyone. Four of the original six members of cover band The Amish Outlaws were born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where they had a strict Amish upbringing.

They couldn’t have telephones, alcohol or musical instruments. With spirits too wild for the Amish lifestyle, the young men decided to leave their community and eventually started their own band.

But they’ve not completely shed their Amish ways. After all, the gang performs in straw hats and button-up shirts with suspenders and slacks.

The Amish Outlaws will stir up trouble from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday.

IF YOU GO

227-4600 The Starboard 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach Thestarboard.com

2. Horseshoe & Shorebird fest

It’s that time of year when we pour out our hearts to make two types of wildlife creatures feel special at the annual Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival.

Attendees will get to experience exhibits from environmental organizations, vendors, crafts, food and entertainment. In addition to celebrating horseshoe crabs and shorebirds, the event encourages awareness and participation in wildlife-dependent recreation.

The partnership with Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge will feature opportunities for visitors to go on a hike, kayak trip and interact with a horseshoe crab from a touch tank.

The Horseshoe Crab & Shorebird Festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

684-4110 Milton Memorial Park Chandler Street, Milton historicmilton.com

3. BBQ blues tunes

If bluesman Roger Girke had a dollar for every show he performed, he’d have enough to buy a 2010 Hyundai Sonata in cash, with a few dollars to spare.

The funky Wilmington bluesman has played over 4,000 shows and had numerous recording sessions and releases.

Since the ‘90s, Girke has released five CDs with his band and has regularly performed at blues festivals, clubs and concerts throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

Roger Girke & The Wandering Soul will play at 8:30 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

644-2500 Bethany Blues Lewes 18385 Coastal Highway, Lewes bethanyblues.com