The man was arrested Tuesday after police received a report earlier this month of a lewd incident in a car in the Home Depot parking lot.

Middletown police arrested a Townsend man Tuesday who was wanted on charges of indecent exposure from an incident earlier this month at a Middletown store parking lot.

Police received a report that a white man in a green sedan exposed himself while committing a lewd act in the in the parking lot of Home Depot May 3 at 3:40 p.m.

With the use of video from surveillance cameras and tips, police were able to identify the suspect.

Dean Boney, 46, of Townsend, was charged with indecent exposure and lewdness, police said. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $1,500 unsecured bail while awaiting another court appearance.

Police are asking anyone with any additional information in this case to call the department at (302) 376-9950.