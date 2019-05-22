Downtown Milford Inc. announced the business reopening of Red Bandana, 3 N. Walnut St., Milford.

This is owners Katie and Brandon Coenen’s third location in Downtown Milford as their business continues to boom. Red Bandana is a collectibles store specializing in toys, back-issue comics and video games. Katie Coenon said their hope is to create a welcoming space where people can come to explore and learn more about their passions/hobbies.

Red Bandana’s move occurred recently, and they are open in their new location across the street from their former location. Their phone number is 362-5743. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and closed Mondays.

Follow Red Bandana on Facebook — bit.ly/2VU2JAK — for events, sales and game nights.

A ribbon-cutting will be held at Red Bandana at 11 a.m. June 1.

For more on Downtown Milford Inc., call 839-1180 or visit downtownmilford.org.