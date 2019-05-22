Deeley Insurance Group announced Brian Dean as its Top Client Advisor for April.

Dean is a commercial lines client adviser designing risk management plans to safeguard his client’s assets. Dean works with business owners to build insurance programs that not only fit their immediate needs but help their businesses grow. He specializes in fire departments, transportation and restaurant risk.

“Brian is absolutely great,” said CL Laws Transport owner Charles Law. “As a first-year business owner, he walked me through the insurance process. Explaining the pros and cons and advising me the whole way. I am extremely lucky to have Brian on my side. He has made things a lot easier for me.”

Located in Willards, Maryland, Deeley Insurance Group is a privately held independent insurance agency specializing in business and personal insurances. Our clients represent all industries including community association, hospitality, trucking and construction firms.

