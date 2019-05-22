U.S. Air Force Airman Kacie L. Casper graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Casper is the daughter of Shane W. Casper, of Milford, and Crystal L. Wessel, of Lincoln; and step-daughter of Christopher R. Wessel, of Lincoln, and Nancy M. Casper, of Milford.

She is a 2018 graduate of Milford Senior High School.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.