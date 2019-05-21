Downtown Milford Inc. will unveil a series of banners, designed by local artists, placed throughout downtown Milford, with a ceremony set for 11 a.m. May 25 at Walnut Street and the Mispillion River.

The custom banners — sail-shaped to reflect Milford’s rich shipbuilding history — were financed by the Mlford Lions Club.

With 20 large and 12 small banners, downtown Milford will be transported from one artist's vision to another.

Artists and businesses include Bank House Bed & Breakfast by Denise Rivera; Delaware Branding by Sherry Zateeny; Elegant Salon; First State Manufacturing by Simon Valenzuela; Furbaby Boutique by Rebecca Nicholson; Gallery 37 by Marcia Reed; Irish Rose by Shelley Moore; Milford Antiques & Friends by Nancy Saxon; Mispillion Art League by Sonja Frey; Mr. Bar-B-Que; Music School of Delaware by Jennifer Marang; and The Loft Team by Angela Foust.

Schools include: Banneker Elementary by Samantha Gomez, Anthony Nash and Rickelmer Ramirez; Lulu Ross Elementary by Zoey Layton and Sean Torres; Milford Central Academy Brianna Blocker and Elizabeth Stewart; Milford High School by Wendy Lara and Celia Reinhardt; Mispillion Elementary by Jordan Adkins, Ellie Peel and Spencer Peel; and Morris Early Childhood by Blake Warnock and Jackson Kirby.

Neighbors include Ashby Amory, Anne E.H. Carroll, Jennipher Contravo, Nobel Deres and Madison Stalvey, Terry Goldberg, Vicki Hudson, Marie Martell, Marcia Reed, Dorothy Renk, Gilberto Rodrigues, Kathy Walls and Nadia Zychal.

For more, visit experiencemilford.com.