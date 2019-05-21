Middletown police have arrested the suspect in the case.

Middletown police arrested the suspect after two separate reports of a suspicious person approaching children May 16.

Police said a man driving a gray Nissan Sentra with black rims and Delaware license plate was in the area of Hostetter Boulevard acting suspiciously, watching children as they boarded school buses in the area.

The man, later identified as Edilio A. Reyes Hererra, was again seen later in the day in the area of Tartan Drive where he allegedly attempted to talk with a juvenile and requested personal information.

Officers talked with Reyes Hererra and through their investigation determined he did request personal information from the juvenile several times.

Reyes Hererra was taken into custody and charged with one count of harassment. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released to await another court appearance; however, he was taken into custody by federal authorities for unrelated charges and remains in their custody.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or who was contacted by Reyes Hererra to call Detective Womer at (302) 376-9950.