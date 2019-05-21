Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. recently recognized Ted Reynolds, of Frederica, as Staff Person of the Quarter.

Reynolds is responsible for providing transportation services to adults with disabilities participating in KSI’s Pre-Vocational and Life Enrichment programs. Operating a Paratransit lift-equipped vehicle, he makes it possible for folks with limited mobility to be included in community inclusion opportunities. Reynolds ends his day after returning his morning passengers back home safely.

Reynolds is also part of the team evaluating these new locations. As Staff Person of the Quarter, Reynolds becomes eligible to be selected as Staff Person of the Year.

For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.