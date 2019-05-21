First Presbyterian Church Milford recently launched a capital campaign called “This Old Church” to raise funds for a list of building preservation needs which carry an estimated $100,000 price tag.

First Presbyterian has stood on South Walnut Street since 1850. The congregation’s roots reach back to the year 1700 when Francis Makemie, an Irish clergyman who planted Presbyterian churches throughout Delmarva, organized a congregation off of King’s Highway in Milford.

In the mid-1800s, the Rev. G. W. Kennedy gathered enough funds to erect the original church structure on South Walnut Street, which is the core of the current church plant. The cornerstone was laid July 4, 1850. There were seven members on the rolls. Construction of the original sanctuary was made possible by donations beyond the church’s membership; it was a project of the community.

The list of needs includes replacing the 50-year-old air conditioning system in the sanctuary, updating the electrical panels, restoring the stained glass windows and some exterior painting.

The congregation has responded generously to the capital campaign, but additional funding sources are necessary to complete all the work required. The church received a Small Church Grant from the Synod of the Mid-Atlantic, and other grant possibilities are being researched. In addition, a GoFundMe account has been established to enable community members and others living outside the area with fond connections to the church and/or downtown Milford to participate in preserving the church.

The GoFundMe page is available at gofundme.com/jrzk2.

For more, visit fpcmilford.org.