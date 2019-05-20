Lost consciousness for unknown reasons

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation related to a boating accident in the Angola area of Lewes.

Police were dispatched to the Angola Beach Marina, located within the Angola Beach Mobile Home Park, around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Their investigation found that at around 10 a.m., two friends in a 16-foot aluminum Jon boat were traveling in Rehoboth Bay. Police suspect a combination of choppy seas and wake from two passing boats caused the Jon boat to capsize.

Both passengers in the boat were able to obtain life vests and hold on to the partially submerged boat. However, after being in the water for some time, one of the passengers reportedly lost consciousness for unknown reasons. Eventually, a passing boat spotted them and took them to Angola Beach Marina.

The victim, a 73-year-old male from Laurel, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin and extended family.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science was contacted to remove the victim and to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.