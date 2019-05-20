Grotto Pizza announced it will no longer distribute helium-filled balloons at its coastal Delaware and Maryland restaurant locations, including Rehoboth Avenue, North Boardwalk, South Boardwalk, Lewes, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Long Neck, 125th Street Ocean City and 14th Street Ocean City.

Further solidifying their commitment to environmental stewardship, Grotto Pizza ended the use of plastic bags for carryout orders and offers plastic straws only upon special request. All changes take place effective immediately.

“Our decision to phase out balloons at our resort destinations is a glowing example of the Grotto Pizza investment in the community and the role we play in reducing unnecessary plastic waste at our beaches, towns and waterways,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “A commitment to conservation is most impactful when the community gets behind the cause and takes action — Grotto has been dedicated to tradition and community for nearly 60 years and we’re excited to take this next step to reduce our environmental footprint.”

For more, visit grottopizza.com.