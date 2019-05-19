Another single-vehicle accident

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Millsboro on Sunday.

The incident occurred on May 19, just before 1 a.m., as a 2008 Hyundai Accent was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road, just west of Curley Drive, at an apparent high rate of speed. The operator failed to negotiate a moderate left curve and drove off the north edge of roadway into a ditch and struck a utility pole.

The operator and sole occupant, a 38-year-old male from Seaford, was not properly restrained and ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Laurel Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into the incident.