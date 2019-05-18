Search warrants executed in Pot Nets Creekside and at the Rehoboth American Inn

Delaware State Police arrested two Millsboro men following a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, May 16, police executed a search warrant in the 34000 block of Morning Side Drive, in the Pot Nets Creekside community of Millsboro. The residents, 55-year-old Daniel Tozzolo and 45-year-old Roger Jones, were taken into custody.

According to police, Tozzolo was also renting a room at the American Inn and Suites, at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach, for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine. A search warrant was executed there as well.

The two search warrants led to the recovery of about 39 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about 9 grams of marijuana, 63 various prescription pills, over $700 in suspected drug proceeds and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Tozzole was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a drug property, second-degree conspiracy, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $72,500 cash-only bond.

Jones was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a drug property, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,400 secured bond.