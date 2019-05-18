Ten airmen and civilians from across the Air Force were honored Friday morning.

Each year, every Aerial Port Squadron across the Air Force conducts a run to memorialize all transportation airmen, officers, and civilians lost over the past year.

The 436th APS at Dover AFB held their 5-kilometer memorial run Friday, May 17.

“When we come into the military, we lose our family back home and we join a family here. No matter if we lose a member in Dover or Joint Base Charleston or Travis Air Force Base, we are connected through brotherhood," Master Sgt. Randy Walgren, 436th Aerial Port Squadron said during memorial services before the run.

This year, the Port Dawgs honored 10 fallen airmen from 2018 and 2019, including Edward T. Barrett, a Vietnam war veteran and former transportation supervisor at the 436th APS. Barrett worked at Dover from 1989 through 2016. He died Feb. 17, 2019.

Others throughout the Air Force included Master Sgt. Gerard Cote, Master Sgt. Ivan A. Reyes, Staff Sgt. Michael G. Berglin, Airman William C. Garber, Airman 1st Class Brian A. Bradford, Technical Sgt. David E. Jensen, Staff Sgt. Michael G. Gibbons, Senior Airman Shawn McKeough and Airman Dane T. Johnson.