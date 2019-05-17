Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan, Sen. Tom Carper, Rep. Bryan Shupe and local officials will assemble at 9 a.m. May 18 to mark the completion of the North East Front Street grade-separated intersection in Milford.

Milford invited residents, including a group of bicyclists, to gather on the new overpass during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The $20 million project replaced the at-grade intersections on Route 1 at Milford's 10th Street and Northeast Front Street with a single overpass at North East Front Street. The new intersection allows local traffic to cross Route 1 without the risk of accident with the nearly 30,000 vehicle trips on Route 1 each day.

DelDOT began planning the intersection in 2010, and Diamond Materials, a DelDOT contractor, began construction in March 2018.

The federal government bore 80% of the cost for the project, with Delaware providing the remaining 20%.

For more, email dotpr@Delaware.gov or call 800-652-5600 or 760-2080.