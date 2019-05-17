New applicants are being accepted for APEX, or Advancement through Pardons and Expungements, a state program housed in the Delaware Department of Labor in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

About 60 new clients join this program each month, which guides them through the pardon and expungement application process and provides coaching for the hearing process. Since its inception, 536 pardons and 354 expungements were granted. Since 2012, about 5,000 people have utilized APEX.

The next orientation/information sessions are set for 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St.; and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Mondays at Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza.

Individuals with a Delaware criminal record can have difficulty with obtaining employment or professional licenses, as well as finding housing, receiving government benefits or obtaining an education. The program is dedicated to opening opportunities though the pardon and expungement process. Qualified candidates must attend an orientation first and once enrolled will receive one-on-one assistance through each step of the application process.

The goal of APEX is to improve the employment opportunities of citizens with criminal backgrounds. APEX provides them with expert guidance as they apply for pardons and expungements so they can reach their career goals.

For more, visit apex.delawareworks.com.