55-year-old Andrew Ayers was arrested in August 2018.

A Milton man has been sentenced to six years in prison.

On Tuesday, August 28, 2018, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 28000 block of West Springside Drive, in the Harbeson area. Andrew Ayers, 55, was located inside. Police seized over $24,000 in suspected drug proceeds, about 25 grams of crack cocaine, about 400 grams of marijuana and a loaded revolver from the residence.

Ayers was charged with manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver a substance in a tier four quantity, possession of a firearm when previously convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited due to prior violent crime or felony, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ayers plead guilty to drug dealing - cocaine tier four and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited in Superior Court. He was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by one year of home confinement and then 18 months of probation.