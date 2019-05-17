Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and District of Columbia law enforcement agencies will join forces to remind drivers and passengers of the importance of seatbelt use, while also highlighting their “Move Over” laws.

“Hundreds of DelDOT employees are out working on and around our roads every day and vehicles moving over when they see our crews increases safety for both our workers and the traveling public,” said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan.

New to the region’s Click it or Ticket campaign this year, May 13 to June 2, is a reminder of the dangers first responders and roadway workers face while stopped on the roadways. All states have enacted “Move Over” laws, but few Americans know they exist.

“With the recent crashes on 301 and the William V. Roth Jr. Bridge in St. Georges City, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety cannot overstate the importance of compliance with the Move Over Law as it directly relates to the safety of our first responders and other response and utility personnel covered in the law. Please familiarize yourself with these laws and move over,” said Department of Safety and Homeland Security Deputy Principal Assistant and Delaware Office of Highway Safety Acting Director Christopher Klein.

The emphasis on Move Over laws coincides with the conclusion of Police Week, which pays tribute to the local, state and federal law enforcement officers who serve and protect us with courage and dedication.

For more, visit nhtsa.gov/campaign/click-it-or-ticket.