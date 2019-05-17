The Delaware Quality-of-Life Coalition hosted its annual Excellence Awards Dinner on May 9 at the Outlook at the Duncan Center, Dover, in conjunction with the “Growing Our Capacity” in Hospice and Palliative Care Conference.

The conference offered education to all attendees on advance care planning, end-of-life decision making and the eBright Health initiatives going on throughout Delaware.

The evening portion of the event honored the outstanding professionals throughout the state who make a significant difference in the care of individuals dealing with end-of-life issues. An unprecedented 46 nominees were honored this year.

This year’s winners are:

— Administrator: Tracy Tull-Neilson, Delaware Hospice.

— Advanced Practice Clinician: Sarah Knavel, Bayhealth Medical Center.

— Counseling Professional: Steven Wackett, Compassionate Care Hospice.

— Nurses Aid: Michael Dupree, Delaware Hospice.

— Nursing: James Norris, VITAS Healthcare.

— Physician: Amanda Taylor, Christiana Care Health System.

— Unsung Hero/Volunteer: Ben Fournier, Delaware Hospice.

The Excellence Awards are designed to recognize outstanding healthcare professionals who have demonstrated excellence in the delivery of palliative care in hospice, long-term care, acute care and community settings.

For more, visit dqolc.org.