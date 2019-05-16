On Wednesday, Middletown police arrested the suspect in a residential burglary that happened last week.

On Wednesday, Middletown police arrested the suspect in a residential burglary that happened last week.

On May 9 at about 5:20 p.m., police responded to a report of a burglary on East Cole Boulevard.

During their investigation, officers discovered that a suspect forced entry to the residence by breaking the glass pane on the back door. The suspect then removed several items from inside the residence and fled.

Evidence was obtained which led to the positive identification of Rausheen Lively, 35, as the suspect.

On May 15, an arrest warrant was obtained for Lively, and he was taken into custody without incident.

All of the stolen property, valued at $400, was recovered.

Lively was processed and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $5,000 unsecured bail while awaiting another court appearance.