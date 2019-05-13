28-year-old Joshua Shockley charged

Delaware State Police, with assistance from officers from the Millsboro Police Department, have apprehended a Georgetown man wanted in connection with a residential burglary.

A police investigation determined that on Friday, May 10, between the hours of 3 and 7:30 p.m., 28-year-old Joshua Shockley made forcible entry into a residence and shed in the 20000 block of Kings Highway in Georgetown and fled with property.

In addition to the burglary warrants, Shockley also had active warrants on file related to a theft from the same location in which he pawned the stolen property, claiming to be the rightful owner.

Around noon n Sunday, May 12, officers from the Millsboro Police Department received information that Shockley was in a silver Kia was parked at the Wawa on DuPont Boulevard. Responding officers took him in to custody without incident.

Shockley was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, two counts of theft under $1,500, criminal mischief, 10 counts of theft by false pretense, 11 counts of falsifying business records and 10 counts of selling stolen property. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $40,500 secured bail.