Marquis Harris will be sentenced in June

A Dover man has admitted to shooting and injuring two people at a large house party in Dover.

Department of Justice spokesman Mat Marshall said Marquis Harris, 23, pleaded to guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Sept. 8, 2018, Dover police were sent to a home on Nicholas Drive to investigate a report of a shooting. Police learned a large fight had broken out in front of the home during a party and that a man had fired several shots into the crowd, wounding a woman and man in the back.

Detectives later developed information leading them to name Harris as a suspect. He was arrested Oct. 2 in Smyrna by members of the First State Fugitive Task Force.

At the time, Harris was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree reckless endangering and criminal mischief.

Harris will be sentenced in June.

Marshal said Deputy Attorney General Sean Motoyoshi prosecuted the case with assistance from social worker Kerry McElwee and special investigator Pete Fraley. Detective Stephen Boone of the Dover Police Department was the chief investigating officer, he said.