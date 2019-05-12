Police have arrested James West of Dover as well as Samoyed Alston of Laurel.

A multi-agency investigation has led to the arrest of two suspects, one of who lives in Dover, who were wanted in connection with multiple robberies in western Sussex County.

The investigation began in mid-December 2018 when troopers investigated an armed robbery at the Oasis Travel Plaza in Laurel. It later was learned five other robberies were reported to various police departments in which similar suspect descriptions were provided.

Delaware State Police spokesman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said officers with the Laurel Police Department identified two suspects, 36-year-old James West of Dover, and 38-year-old Samoyed Alston of Laurel. Laurel officers apprehended West at the Carvel Gardens apartments without incident.

Police obtained a search warrant for another apartment in Carvel Gardens, where they found a black BB gun allegedly used by West during the robberies, along with other items linking him to the crimes.

After learning West was living in the first block of Forest Creek Drive in Dover, officers obtained another search warrant and seized additional items allegedly linking him to the crimes.

Alston, who was on active probation, was taken into custody without incident at his home on Saint George Road in Laurel, where two parked vehicles utilized in the robberies also were found.

West is charged with six counts of first-degree robbery, six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, nine counts of aggravated menacing, six counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, six counts of second-degree conspiracy and three counts of terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, on a $189,000 cash-only bond.

Alston was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery and six counts of second-degree conspiracy. He also was committed to SCI but on an $86,000 cash-only bond.

Maryland State Police charges are pending.