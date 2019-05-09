In addition to the two troopers hurt in Wednesday morning's collision, the driver whose vehicle had broken down on the bridge was also injured.

Delaware State Police have released more information about the collision on the Route 1 Roth Bridge that injured two troopers and a Townsend man Wednesday morning.

At about 4:15 a.m., two troopers from Troop 9 in Odessa responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the southbound side of the Roth Bridge.

They found a 2005 Dodge Durango disabled on the right shoulder and the driver, a 31-year-old Townsend man, standing outside the vehicle.

The first trooper activated his emergency lights and positioned his fully-marked 2017 Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle directly behind the Dodge.

The second trooper, also in a fully-marked 2017 Chevy Tahoe with lights activated, positioned his vehicle in the right lane of travel in back of the first trooper for added safety while they attended to the motorist.

After talking with the driver, the first trooper returned to his vehicle, while the second trooper remained with the driver at the rear of his Dodge.

At this time, a 2016 International tractor trailer, driven by a 47-year-old Warminster, Pennsylvania man, was traveling southbound in the right lane and failed to see the stopped vehicles in time. The front end of the tractor trailer struck the rear of the Tahoe in the right lane which was unoccupied, creating a chain reaction collision with all four vehicles and the guardrail.

The driver of the Dodge and the trooper standing with him were struck. Both were taken to the Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The trooper who was seated in his vehicle was also taken to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer wasn't injured. He was cited for inattentive driving.

Route 1 southbound on the Roth Bridge had intermittent lane closures and restrictions for about five hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Cpl. Aube of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at (302) 365-8483.