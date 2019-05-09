Dive in.

1. Tuneful geeks

We are who we are. Yet The Nerds are the only ones to accept this.

The New Jersey rockers play a blend of TV themes, soul and classic rock. Their stage show and banter was largely influenced by “Monty Python,” David Letterman’s love of the absurd and Howard Stern’s disregard for tact.

More often than not, pointless arguments onstage about trivial matters became a regular part of the band’s act.

You can start geeking out over The Nerds’ concert at 10 p.m., Saturday.

IF YOU GO

227-4600 ADDRESS The Starboard 2009 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach WEBSITE Thestarboard.com

2. World-class show in Milton

Broadway star Rosemary Loar looks to dazzle your ears in a night of music where she’ll sing a collection of her fave Broadway melodies.

Loar’s theatrical expertise was honed on Broadway and national tours. She was in the original cast of “Sunset Boulevard” (starring Glenn Close) and “Chess.”

She also appeared in the iconic revival production of “You Can’t Take It With You” (starring Jason Robards), “Cats” (critically acclaimed as Grizabella), “Once Upon A Mattress” (starring Sarah Jessica Parker) and more.

Loar will serenade listeners with Broadway hits at 8 p.m., Saturday.

IF YOU GO

684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

3. Friday full of funk

Those of you with parched lips can expect to hydrate with “Lemonade,” poured by the indie funk/R&B group Kev Bev.

“Lemonade” is the latest project from the Texas band, which dropped in 2018.

Kev Bev seduces audiences with up-tempo dance grooves, melodic vocals and memorable original songs influenced by the legendary Sly and the Family Stone and modern indie-pop favorites like Arcade Fire.

The Texans will hit the stage at 10 p.m, Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

226-BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach INFO dogfish.com