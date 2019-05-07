The Delaware Department of Transportation will host a public workshop to discuss the details and schedule of the Park Avenue Relocation Phase 1 project in the southern portion of the Georgetown area, in Sussex County, from 4 to 7 p.m. May 28 at the DelDOT South District Office, 23697 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown.

The purpose of this project is to improve traffic operations and safety of the U.S. 9 truck bypass from U.S. 113 to east of Georgetown. The proposed improvements will occur in two phases. Phase one will include improvements along U.S. 113 and Arrow Safety Road, a roundabout at the existing Arrow Safety Road/South Bedford Street intersection, and the relocation of Park Avenue to just west of Cedar Lane, south of Delaware Coastal Airport.

Phase two will occur following phase one and will extend along existing Park Avenue from the end of phase one up to and including the intersection with U.S. 9. Attendees will have an opportunity to review phase one of the project and provide comments to DelDOT representatives at this workshop.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving suggestions for improvements to the transportation corridor. Comments will be received during the workshop or can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903; or emailed to dotpr@delaware.gov.