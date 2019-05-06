The Parker Group, a locally owned Delaware real estate company, announced it was recently approved as a Maryland brokerage.

Dustin and Rachel Parker started their careers in real estate less than four years ago after working as teachers in Sussex County. Their team grew to more than 30 members, and The Parker Group has been recognized nationally for its innovative approach to the industry through creative marketing and advanced technology with the goal of creating a client-centered experience.

Dustin is a ninth-generation Sussex County native, and Rachel grew up on the eastern shore of Maryland.

For more, call 217-6692 or visit theparkergroup.com.