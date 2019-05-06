Shell casings were found outside of a Barrister Place home

Dover police spent part of early Friday morning investigating a reported shooting in the Barrister Place community.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said police were called to the 400 block of Barrister Place at about 3:12 a.m. May 3, but could find no evidence of a reported shooting. About 30 minutes later, however, police were told a homeowner reported his residence had been hit by several shots.

A number of shell casings were found outside the home, Hoffman said.

