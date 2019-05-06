Eleanor McNamara, of Wilmington, was honored during Lebanon Valley College's Student Affairs awards as a Gold Community Service Award recipient, having served more than 100 hours and having completed a multi-day residential service project during their years at The Valley.

Students who completed 250 hours of service or more also received a gold award.

McNamara, a graduate of Archmere Academy, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in French from The Valley.

The 2019 Gold Award recipients served the local community in various ways. They raised funds for the American Cancer Society, read to students at area school districts, packed shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child and volunteered at numerous local organizations, among other service projects.