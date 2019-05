Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will hold the first in a series of statewide coffee meetings, “Coffee with Kathy,” at 10 a.m. May 10 at Caffe Gelato, 90 E. Main St., Newark.

McGuiness is holding these coffee meetings as part of an ongoing effort to inform the public of the importance of the auditor's office and the role it serves in state government to protect taxpayer dollars.