Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will join the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Club and other area organizations for a community playground build from 1 to 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dover, 1683 New Burton Road, Dover.

Chesapeake Utilities employees will team up with hundreds of volunteers to build a playground in one day. The build project is made possible through a Let’s Play Community Construction Grant awarded by Keurig Dr Pepper and Kaboom! The Greater Dover Club serves more than 1,000 youth a year and the playground will provide children with a safe place to play in a structured environment.

For more, visit chpk.com and bgclubs.org.