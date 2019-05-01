This is an election for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

Elections for a single seat on the Capital School Board will be held Tuesday, May 14.

The candidates are John C. Martin Jr. and Dewitt Peterkin III, who are competing for a five-year term expiring June 30, 2024.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and are located at William Henry Middle School, 65 Carver Road, Dover, the Hartly Elementary School, 2617 Arthursville Road, Hartly, and the East Dover Elementary School, 852 S. Little Creek Road, Dover.

All voters will be asked for proof of identity and address. Voters must be United States citizens, over the age of 18 and residents of the district in which they are voting.

---------------------------------------------------------

John C. "Marty” Martin Jr.

AGE 55

RESIDENCE Dover

PRIOR ELECTED OFFICE Capital School District Board of Education

YEARS IN THE DISTRICT 33

What is your assessment of the state of the school district?

The district is doing well. The community voted to support a three-part referendum. This will set the stage for our continuous efforts to deliver quality instruction to students, beautiful, state-of-the-art facilities that give our students the education preparations for college and or careers.

What areas are your priorities given budget limitations? Where, specifically, would you advocate for more funding and what areas would you advocate for cuts?

I feel that equity is important. Students, families, staff members deserve the best experience possible. Having excellent schools is a key component to meet this need. Capital School District has taken the lead on running a trim, streamlined and effective budget. In fact, we responded to the budget cuts at the state level by thoughtfully prioritizing our needs. Capital went 14 years without going to referendum, yet the district managed to continue to deliver a quality experience for our stakeholders.

When was the last time you visited a district school? What did you see in that school that you felt was going well? What did you see that concerned you and what did you do to follow up?

Our schools have a vigorous calendar of events. Capital does a fantastic job of celebrating our successes. The 100-Year celebration at WHMS and Booker T. Washington Elementary was amazing. The student performances were riveting. The staff, families and community partners worked together to acknowledge the amazing milestone. I had a wonderful time participating in the many activities and stations between both schools. Each of the schools has their niche specialties. Each school has specific challenges that they face and overcome. I have heard concerns from students, families, staff, and community regarding the Student Success Guide. The board has had three readings and is scheduling a workshop to have an open dialogue about it. It is used as a tool to help establish and maintain a positive, healthy school climate. That date will be published on the website by the time this article is published. I invite any of our constituents to come and participate in this robust discussion. We want to hear your concerns and want you to be a part of the solution.

My first term as a member of the school board is drawing to a close. It has been an honor to serve our community.

------------------------------------------------------

Dewitt Peterkin III

AGE 69

RESIDENCE Dover

PRIOR ELECTED OFFICE None

YEARS IN THE DISTRICT 48

What is your assessment of the state of the school district?

It’s healthy.

What areas are your priorities given budget limitations? Where, specifically, would you advocate for more funding and what areas would you advocate for cuts?

We need to have pre-K education like they have in Philadelphia. Where can you cut down on funding? I’m not certain, but I do know one thing. I know where funding should be. I think the people who serve on the board of education should be paid. That’s right – paid. If you pay them to come to meetings, they will come. If it’s a volunteer system, they might want to skip meetings, and you need a quorum at meetings. If you had a cash payment at each of their positions in the board, believe me, they would come. And if they don’t come, they don’t get the money for that meeting. It would go into a slush fund where we could have a lovely party at the end of the school year.

When was the last time you visited a district school? What did you see in that school that you felt was going well? What did you see that concerned you and what did you do to follow up?

Last fall I went out to see the new Dover High School on Route 8. I thought the whole school was wonderful. I’m glad they have a new high school. There’s nothing [else] that concerns me at all.