Downtown Milford Inc. was designated as an accredited Main Street America program for the 11th straight year, meeting performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

Each year, the National Main Street Center and its partners announce the list of accredited Main Street America programs to recognize their exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

Downtown Milford Inc.’s performance is annually evaluated by the Delaware Division of Small Business, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

DMI was supported by more than 2,715 volunteer hours valued at an estimated $54,300. These volunteers helped support a variety of events including the 15th annual Bug & Bud Festival, the 13th annual Holiday Stroll, the Santa House, the St. Patrick’s Weekend, Milford in Bloom and the inaugural Ladybug Festival celebrating women in music. DMI received the Kent County Tourism’s Quaint Village of the Year Award and Southern Delaware Tourism’s Best New Event for the Ladybug Festival-Milford. The organization has promoted Downtown Milford shopping through its Shop Early, Shop Late, Shop Local Third Thursday discount button. Recent community projects included a $277,000 investment in the restoration of the historic Bank House as a bed and breakfast as well as the planned redevelopment of the Vinyard Shipyard, the last shipyard on the Delaware Coast. In honor of its shipbuilding heritage, banners in the shape of sails are being decorated by local artists for display along the city’s Riverwalk later this spring.

For more, visit downtownmilford.org.