Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester released a statement April 25 endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“In November 2020, voters will have a real choice to make. Will they choose to continue down a path that undermines progress, worker protections, and civil rights; will they choose a strong economy for some or opportunity for all; and will they choose to meet this historic moment with proven leadership that can heal our divisions and inspire us to reach for higher heights? I believe the American people will choose hope and compassion over fear by electing Vice President Joe Biden as the next president of the U.S.,” said Blunt Rochester.

“Having known Joe for over 30 years, I can speak to his character, love of country, and ability to help heal others in times of tragedy and despair. He has experienced loss and grief and knows what it takes to meet that pain with the optimism that our best days are ahead of us. We need an experienced leader who embodies our best values and can bring back stability, integrity, and honor to our country. Joe is the right leader for this moment in history. I am excited to endorse his candidacy, and I look forward to working with him to restore the soul of this nation, rebuild the middle class, and unify our country,” said Blunt Rochester.