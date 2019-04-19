"The Power of Women in Politics," a nonpartisan event hosted by the University of Delaware College Democrats and College Republicans with the Center for Political Communication, to discuss the changing gender dynamics in politics, is set for 7 p.m. April 22 at UDel’s Kirkbride Hall, Room 006.

The program will feature Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long; State Attorney General Kathy Jennings; Biden Institute Executive Director Cathy McLaughlin; Jill Farquharson, communications director, Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works, and former campaign manager, Tom Carper for Senate; and Emily Taylor, vice chair of the Delaware Republican Party.

Nancy Karibjanian, Director of the Center for Political Communication, will moderate the discussion.

"The 2018 midterms saw a vast number of women run for office across the country and Delaware was no exception," said Kelly Read, vice president of the College Democrats. "The goal of this non-partisan effort is to utilize Delaware’s close-knit political community to spark a conversation about the changing gender dynamics and promote the importance of cross experiential conversation."

The event is free and open to the public; registration is suggested to bit.ly/2XjBb40.

For more, call 831-1418 or email pbothum@udel.edu.