The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 3 for Herl’s Bath & Tile Solutions, celebrating the Salisbury-based company’s expansion of services to Delaware before the start of the 55-plus Expo at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino.

Herl’s Bath & Tile Solutions is a family-owned and operated company that has been in business for more than 27 years. Since 1991, the company has been servicing parts of Delaware with fiberglass repair. After assessing a need for safe alternatives to bathing, the decision was made to expand service to a bigger area.

Giving back is important to the company, and Herl’s Bath & Tile Solutions provided water bottles for golf tournaments and 5K runs and, through a pink-sign campaign, raised money for cancer research by asking former customers for the opportunity to put a pink yard sign in place to honor the memory of a loved one who battled cancer.

For more, visit herlsinc.com or call 410-219-9033.