Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester released a statement April 18 after the redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released to the general public.

“I am still reviewing the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report and will take the time to read and vet the information included in it fully. What we do know is that the contents of this report led to 34 criminal indictments, a guilty plea from the former National Security Advisor, and the arrest and conviction of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager. The press conference before the release of the report was deeply troubling and focused on a defense of the president, rather than an uncovering the truth. This raises red flags, and I believe the American people need to hear directly from Mr. Mueller under oath to learn more. In the Mueller report, there are ten episodes of potential obstruction of justice by the president, and it appears there were disagreements based on Attorney General Barr’s prebuttal defense of President Trump. I have concerns about Mr. Barr’s objectivity, independence, and ability to pursue the truth — wherever it may lead. I join House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler in his request to have the special counsel testify before Congress,” said Blunt Rochester.