Energize Delaware announced it received the 2019 Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to Energy Star.

Energize Delaware’s accomplishments were recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at an April 11 ceremony in Washington, D.C.

“This recognition is a tribute to all the program partners of Energize Delaware,” said Tony DePrima, executive director of Energize Delaware. “Together, we will continue to help businesses and residents across the state by connecting and empowering energy consumers with the resources to reduce costs, improve the environment and ensure energy independence for future generations.”

“I applaud the 2019 Energy Star Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

The highest honor among Energy Star Awards is the Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received Energy Star Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes and buildings in the commercial, industrial and public sectors.

For more on the 2019 winners, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners. For more on Energize Delaware, visit energizedelaware.org.