The Delaware Department of Education is seeking grant applications for new charter schools interested in opening in Delaware or highly effective existing schools looking to add seats or additional locations.

The funds are part of the $10.4 million federal grant Delaware won in October 2018 to strengthen the state’s charter school system. Funds from the U.S. Department of Education’s Charter School Program will be distributed over five years to support sharing best practices between charter schools and other public schools; evaluating and enhancing the impact of charter schools on student achievement, families and communities; strengthening the charter school authorization process; and providing subgrants for the planning, program design and initial implementation of new charter schools and expansion and replication of highly effective existing charter schools.

The grant also will help the Delaware Department of Education to improve its charter authorization process by enhancing reporting to include additional measures, providing technical assistance to charter school stakeholders and addressing policy to strengthen authorization practices.

Those applying for subgrants from the state must show how they will use the funds to increase academic achievement for all students in the school as well as educationally disadvantaged students; collaborate to share best practices with district and charter schools; engage the families of educationally disadvantaged children on school choice opportunities with a focus on Delaware’s rural and urban areas; and leverage partnerships with local agencies — social services, behavioral health, mental health, educational support, job placement and before/after care — to enhance school services and ensure sustainability.

Applicants must notify their intent to apply by April 30. Applications are due May 31, and awards will be announced in July.

For applications and more, visit doe.k12.de.us/page/4002.