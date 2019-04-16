The Air Mobility Command Museum Foundation donated a $4,000 check to Bob Leicht, on behalf of the foundation, in support of the museum’s upcoming D-Day commemoration event May 3-4, which will feature a restored C-47 Skytrain, “That’s All Brother,” on public display.

The aircraft, owned by the Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing, will stop at Dover Air Force Base en route to Normandy, France, to take part in observances of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

“That’s All Brother” led more than 800 C-47s to Normandy, dropping more than 13,000 paratroopers. Leicht is the AMC Museum’s resident expert on the aircraft, also nicknamed the “Gooney Bird.” In the background is the museum’s C-47, the “Turf and Sport Special,” which also flew over Normandy on June 6, 1944.