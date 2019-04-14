The firetruck, with emergency lights on, had just stopped on northbound U.S. Route 301 to help at an earlier collision, Delaware State Police said.

A Wilmington man died Saturday night in Middletown after he drove into the back of a firetruck that was stopped on U.S. Route 301 at an earlier collision.

Delaware State Police said the crash happened at about 7:57 p.m., just north of Bunker Hill Road.

A firetruck traveling north on U.S. 301, responding to a collision, had just stopped when it was struck from behind by a 2009 Acura TL that was also traveling north on U.S. 301, police said. The firetruck had its emergency lights activated.

The driver of the Acura, a 57-year-old Wilmington man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. He was properly restrained. His name is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The driver of the firetruck, a 34-year-old Middletown man, was properly restrained. He declined treatment at the scene.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.

Northbound U.S. 301 north of Bunker Hill Road was closed for about two-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.