Set to open in 2020

The steel frame of the Nemours Sussex Medical Office Building, on the Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford, is taking shape.

Sussex Campus Partners, LLC, is developing an 85,000-square-foot, three-story medical building slated to open in 2020.

Tenants of the building include Nemours DuPont Pediatrics on the first floor and Bayhealth and private physician offices, including women’s services, family practice and various specialists, on the upper two floors.